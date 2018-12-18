PewDiePie vs T-Series: YouTuber’s fans reportedly hack WSJ website, hijack more printers

PewDiePie raced ahead of T-Series following YouTube’s spam account crackdown. Fans of PewDiePie are still not convinced though. According to a report, PewDiePie supporters defaced the Wall Street Journal’s website and even hijacked more printers.

A section of Wall Street Journal was hacked with a fake apology and message asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie, Independent UK reported.

“WallStreet Journal would like to apologize to pewdiepie. Due to misrepresentation by our journalists, those of whom have now been fired, we are sponsoring pewdiepie to reach maximum subscribers and beat Tseries to 80million,” the message read. The hacked page has since been deleted.

Earlier, a PewDiePie supporter, who goes the Twitter handle HackerGiraffe, had hijacked over 50,000 printers with the same message asking people to subscriber to YouTuber’s channel.

He along with another hacker took control over 100,000 printers . The hackers also advised people to fix their printers as they can be abused.

My Dymo printer just told me that I need to subscribe to @pewdiepie but I'm already a subscriber 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hm7veeyEiO — Jéssica Llinares (@Thrillka) December 15, 2018

PewDiePie’s fans from across the globe have also started campaigns in radio, distributed fliers and posters asking people to subscribe to his channel. One fan even bought the biggest billboard spot extending his support for PewDiePie.

lol they deleted it, WSJ is still on angery list — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) December 17, 2018

PewDiePie who was pretty close to losing his crown as the top YouTube channel recently increased the margin. YouTube had conducted a crackdown on removing spam accounts which led to PewDiePie losing around 40,000 accounts while T-Series lost over 200,000 subscribers.

With the increased gap, PewDiePie is now ahead with almost 77 million subscribers, while T-Series remains second in the 75 million bracket.

