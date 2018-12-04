PewDiePie vs T-Series: YouTuber urges fans not to post offensive comments about India

PewDiePie is currently fighting to keep his title for the top YouTube channel against Indian music label T-Series. The online battle has now taken an ugly turn with PewDiePie’s fan base posting offensive comments about India. PewDiePie, however, is now trying to fix the situation.

In his latest video, Felix Kjellberg aka “PewDiePie” talks about how the whole race for YouTube’s top channel started. He also shares details of his fans going through crazy steps urging people to subscribe to this channel. PewDiePie then goes on to talk about the hate comments floating around his video against India.

The YouTuber urged the online community to refrain from posting such comments. He also announced a fund raiser he has started for the NGO CRY in India. PewDiePie will host a livestream today at 4:00pm GMT (9:30pm IST) where all the proceedings will go to the donation.

PewDiePie has been the top YouTube channel for the last five years with the most number of subscribers. But his reign was recently threatened with T-Series’ fast-growing subscriber count. Both channels are cutting really close with a difference of almost 500,000 subscribers. PewDiePie’s fan base went to serious lengths online and offline to help the YouTuber keep his title.

PewDiePie’s fans distributed fliers, posters asking people to subscriber to his channel. One of his fans, Justin Roberts even bought the biggest billboard spot in New York City to show his support. The most recent incident involved a hacker hijacking over 50,000 printers globally to print a message asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie. The hacker whose Twitter handle is ‘TheHackerGiraffe’ even admitted the act explaining how he did it.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:33 IST