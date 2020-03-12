Philips launches 3.1CH Dolby Atmos soundbar in India for Rs 31,990

tech

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:20 IST

Philips has launched a brand new soundbar in India. The Philips 3.1CH Dolby Atmos soundbar costs Rs 31,990 and will go on sale in India via online and offline retailers starting March 2020.

“Consumers will now be able to enjoy thrilling moments with the feature loaded TAPB603. With a sleek design and Dolby Atmos, consumers are in for a treat at a reasonable cost,” Jonce Lin, Country Head, Philips Branded Television, Audio and Monitors, TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd said in a statement upon the launch.

As far as the features are concerned, the newly launched Philips soundbar is powered by Dolby Atmos, which in turn gives users a rich sound experience as they watch their favourite TV shows and movies. In addition to that, the Philips soundbar comes with three channels, which enables the speaker to deliver a clear and a balanced sound.

In terms of connectivity, the new Philips soundbar has three HDMI ports, a USB port, an audio-in input and an optical input port. Additionally, it comes with Bluetooth connectivity which enables users to pair their smartphones with the soundbar in order to play music directly from the device.

ALSO READ: Sony India’s audio head takes a shot at ‘budget’ soundbars, calls them a ‘compromise’

That said, one of the most noteworthy features of the newly launched soundbar is the 320W sub-woofer that is included in the package. This sub-woofer connects with the soundbar wirelessly, which allows users to place them separately without any hassle. Coupled with the soundbar, the soundbar setup gives a 3D-sound effect.