e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Philips launches 3.1CH Dolby Atmos soundbar in India for Rs 31,990

Philips launches 3.1CH Dolby Atmos soundbar in India for Rs 31,990

The Philips 3.1CH Dolby Atmos soundbar costs Rs 31,990 and will go on sale in India via online and offline retailers starting March 2020.

tech Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The newly launched speaker features support Dolby Atmos technology.
The newly launched speaker features support Dolby Atmos technology.(Philips)
         

Philips has launched a brand new soundbar in India. The Philips 3.1CH Dolby Atmos soundbar costs Rs 31,990 and will go on sale in India via online and offline retailers starting March 2020.

“Consumers will now be able to enjoy thrilling moments with the feature loaded TAPB603. With a sleek design and Dolby Atmos, consumers are in for a treat at a reasonable cost,” Jonce Lin, Country Head, Philips Branded Television, Audio and Monitors, TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd said in a statement upon the launch.

As far as the features are concerned, the newly launched Philips soundbar is powered by Dolby Atmos, which in turn gives users a rich sound experience as they watch their favourite TV shows and movies. In addition to that, the Philips soundbar comes with three channels, which enables the speaker to deliver a clear and a balanced sound.

In terms of connectivity, the new Philips soundbar has three HDMI ports, a USB port, an audio-in input and an optical input port. Additionally, it comes with Bluetooth connectivity which enables users to pair their smartphones with the soundbar in order to play music directly from the device.

ALSO READ: Sony India’s audio head takes a shot at ‘budget’ soundbars, calls them a ‘compromise’

That said, one of the most noteworthy features of the newly launched soundbar is the 320W sub-woofer that is included in the package. This sub-woofer connects with the soundbar wirelessly, which allows users to place them separately without any hassle. Coupled with the soundbar, the soundbar setup gives a 3D-sound effect.

tags
top news
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
Scientists take first step to work on coronavirus vaccine, but it’s complicated
Scientists take first step to work on coronavirus vaccine, but it’s complicated
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns, wait for toss continues
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns, wait for toss continues
Okay with closed-door league, want foreign stars: IPL franchises
Okay with closed-door league, want foreign stars: IPL franchises
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech