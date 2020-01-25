Philips launches TAPH805 wireless Bluetooth headphones with ANC, Google Assistant support

tech

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:36 IST

Philips has launched its latest offering, the TAPH805. These are wireless Bluetooth headphones that come with Google Assistant and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. The newly launched model is the latest addition to the Performance Range and is available across online and offline channel partners for Rs 13,990.

The TAPH805 joins the recently launched TAPN505 neckband which has the same features and is priced at Rs 11,990.

An over-ear wireless headphone, the TAPH805 sports 40 mm drivers, 30 hours play time, rapid charge, touch controls, and a built-in mic with echo cancellation. It is also equipped with Google Assistant and ANC.

Aside from these headphones having a multi-function button, it also supports touch controls. For example, you can control volume by swiping up/down on the ear-housing. You can also cycle through noise cancelling mode or “Awareness Mode” with just a simple tap. Lastly, the Google Assistant can be triggered by covering the right ear cup.

The TAPN505, a lightweight, flexible neckband comes equipped with features like magnetic ear-tips, Google Assistant and Active Noise Cancellation and comes with 14 hours play time plus quick charging. Along with listening to music, one can open the calendar, read notifications from the phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists and more without having to take out their phone with the Google Assistant.