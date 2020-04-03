PhonePe launches ‘i4India’ movement to fight Covid-19

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:59 IST

Digital payments major PhonePe on Friday announced the launch of a national movement called #i4India after its #100CrorePledge to help India fight the extraordinary challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic went viral last week.

The #i4India movement is an appeal to every Indian to support the government agencies, doctors, health workers, policemen and emergency workers who are all working 24/7 through the lockdown period to keep the people of the country safe and healthy.

India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14.

To join the #i4India movement, PhonePe is asking at least 10 crore Indians to donate generously to the PM-CARES Fund.

PhonePe said it will contribute Rs 10 to the PM-CARES Fund for every Indian who donates to the fund via the PhonePe app using UPI by April 30, 2020.

In all, PhonePe has pledged to contribute a maximum of up to Rs 100 crore for this cause.

PhonePe launched its donation drive five days ago, and already more than 10 lakh Indians have donated to the PM-CARES Fund via the PhonePe App.

Accordingly, the company donated Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund on Thursday.

“The new #i4India movement is a reflection of the spectacular response that our original #100CrorePledge donation drive received last week,” Sameer Nigam, Founder &CEO, PhonePe, said in a statement.

“Over 10 lakh people have already donated to the PMCARES Fund through our app in less than five days. So now we are asking every Indian to unite behind the cause and donate even more generously with their time and money. Rs 1 or Rs 100,000 does not matter. Every rupee counts, and every Indian’s support matters,” Nigam said.

To join the #i4India movement, users can visit the PhonePe app and follow two simple steps -- support the cause by donating to the PM-CARES Fund and spread the word.

They can set the #i4India logo as a display pic (DP) on WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, etc. for a month.

All donations made via UPI will be transferred directly from the donors bank account to the PM-CARES Funds bank account, PhonePe said.

These donations are eligible for a 100% tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.