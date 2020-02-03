e-paper
PhonePe rolls out new chat feature on iOS, Android

Users can now request money or confirm the receipt of a payment without having the need of any other messaging app.

Feb 03, 2020 16:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
In a bid to make it easier for users to have a conversation on the platform, digital payments player PhonePe has launched a new chat feature on the app.

Through this feature, users can now request money or confirm the receipt of a payment without having the need of any other messaging app.

PhonePe chat makes it really easy for our users to send money to their contacts while having a conversation. A user’s transaction history on the PhonePe app is displayed in the chat flow, making it a highly engaging experience,” Rahul Chari, Co-Founder and CTO, PhonePe, said in a statement.

This also enables users to keep track of their transactions along with the conversation history.

“In the coming weeks, we will enhance PhonePe chat with features like group chat which will make it easy for users to request/collect money from friends and family on the platform,” Chari added.

The feature, which was launched a week ago for both the Android and iOS devices, has been rolled out to over 185 million PhonePe users, according to the company.

