PhonePe users can now order from Swiggy without leaving the app

With this partnership, PhonePe’s 200 million registered users can now access the Swiggy app and order their favourite food from within the PhonePe app itself.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
SWIGGY food delivery app, guy on delivery.
SWIGGY food delivery app, guy on delivery.(Mint)
         

India’s leading digital payments platform PhonePe on Monday said it has integrated food delivery major Swiggy on its Switch platform.

With this partnership, PhonePe’s 200 million registered users can now access the Swiggy app and order their favourite food from within the PhonePe app itself.

The service will be available across all 520 cities where Swiggy delivers food in India, PhonePeAsaid.

PhonePe Switch is a one-click entry point to a world of apps on the PhonePe platform.

It allows customers to seamlessly switch between PhonePe and their preferred food, grocery, health &amp; fitness, shopping and travel and entertainment apps from within the PhonePe app itself.

Also read: Yes Bank crisis: PhonePe services working fine as it moves to ICICI Bank UPI system

Users can log in to these apps without downloading them, with a single tap.

PhonePe Switch enables merchant partners to integrate their existing PWAs (progressive web apps) or mobile sites to the platform, and instantly reach out to the vast PhonePe user base.

“Through PhonePe Switch, our effort has been to build a partner app ecosystem, which offers our users a very convenient way to access and engage with multiple apps, while enabling faster customer acquisition and high engagement for our partners,” Rituraj Rautela, Head of PhonePe Switch, said in a statement.

“We are seeing excellent user traction since the launch of the PhonePe Switch and currently have over 100 partner apps live on Switch,” Rautela added.

PhonePe users can place orders on Swiggy in a few simple steps.

All they need to do is: Open the PhonePe app and click on the Switch icon, Select the Swiggy app, Choose the restaurant they wish to order from, Select their favourite dishes and pay instantly.AA

“Through this partnership, we are delighted to extend the convenience of food ordering and delivery to the PhonePe Switch platform and be a part of the ecosystem of apps and services it has created,” said Srivats TS, Vice President of Marketing at Swiggy.

As a part of the launch, some exclusive offers will be available for PhonePe Switch users.

--IANS

gb/in

