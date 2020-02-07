Pigweed OS trademark: What can happen to Google’s Android, ChromeOS

tech

Moving from sweet to weedy are we Google? While most of us are aware about the AndroidOS and its versions that are named after desserts, ‘Pigweed’ might come as an eyebrow raiser. Turns out, ‘Pigweed’ is actually edible. But what’s in the name? All you and I may care about are the features that it will bring and is this really Google’s attempt at moving away from Android? What’s the game plan here? And what happens to Fuchsia and ChromeOS? Being the fourth operating system falling under Google’s umbrella, this is as confusing as it gets. But nothing is stopping us from speculating.

Google has already confirmed the existence of Fuchsia OS and the fact that ‘Pigweed’ was first mentioned in the Fuchsia OS codes can understandably convince someone that both are related in some way. Also, the mention of ‘Pigweed’ was replaced with Fuchsia soon after in those codes. The second time this name was spotted in Chromium’s code repository. And that was pretty much it.

So is ‘Pigweed’ a new name for Fuchsia? That’s one of the theories for now considering the name is now trademarked. So definitely, it exists. But it’s a long shot to assume when this will be rolled out. Google has already confirmed that Android R exists so we may not see this new OS hitting Android smartphones for at least the next couple of years.

But is Google really planning to move away from Android in the long run? Possibly, since many have lately started focusing on ironing out the bugs instead of introducing huge cosmetic changes or a major back-end upgrade regularly, which is also difficult. That said, if only Fuchsia is nothing but Pigweed, it might be a new beginning for Google. That’s because unlike Google’s Android and ChromeOS that are based on Linux, Fuchsia is based on a different microkernel called Zircon. Also, Google’s ‘Pigweed’ could be something more than just a new OS for handsets. Like Fuchsia, this may be for IOT devices and may be designed to work on multiple products.

Another theory is that ‘Pigweed’ might be related to Google Chromebook. And to be frank, Chrome OS, which has been existing since years now, really needs a big push to get the traction. Can it be some kind of a rebranding or a completely new OS made from ground up like we mentioned above? We are willing to believe it’s the latter.

Can we hear more about Fuchsia OS or ‘Pigweed’ at this year’s I/O conference, Google?