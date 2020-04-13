Pioneer India launches detachable tablet combo for Rs 33,890

tech

In-car entertainment system manufacturer Pioneer India on Saturday launched detachable multi-purpose tablet combo for Rs 33,890.

Smart unit receiver SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT as a combo has certified access to genuine Android OS and comes with pre-installed apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail, Pioneer’s unique app “Pioneer Smart Sync app” and more.

“We have been rolling out competitive products over the years and with the SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT, we have raised the bar several notches higher,” Hideaki Ishii San, Managing Director, said in a statement.

The SDA-835TAB tablet features 8-inch high-resolution screen display and Pioneer’s audiophile sound quality.

According to the company, this multi-purpose tablet can be used both inside and outside the vehicle, making it more versatile in its use.

The audio receiver, SPH-T20BT has a 2-DIN receiver equipped with tablet mount cradle, MOSFET 50Wx4 ampli?er, 3 RCA pre-out, a rear camera input and Bluetooth.

It also has a video output for connecting rear screens, wired remote for connecting steering wheel control and audio tuning settings.