Pixel 4’s Face Unlock support comes to Microsoft OneDrive

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:32 IST

Pixel 4 did not have too many apps that supported Face Unlock on launch. Microsoft has added this biometric security option to OneDrive. Ideally, there should be more apps using the Android 10 biometric security API, but for now there is only a small bunch.

With the latest update for Microsoft OneDrive you will be able to enable Face Unlock over a PIN when you use it on the Pixel 4.

If you use the online cloud storage app, after updating, you can enable Face Unlock by selecting your Profile > Settings > Passcode.

From there you can toggle a checkbox to enable “biometrics to authenticate” that will then use a fingerprint scanner on supported devices or, as with the Pixel 4, use Face Unlocking.

From then, when you launch OneDrive, you’ll be able to see the small Face Unlock pop-up menu before confirming to enter the online storage locker. It’s worth noting that this method can be used together with a PIN or you can also disable the PIN entirely. In that case, it will rely 100% on Face Unlock for access.

This new option is rolling out as part of the version 6.2 update for Microsoft OneDrive, which is already available to download on the Google Play Store.