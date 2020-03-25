e-paper
Plague Inc. is adding a new game mode that will let you stop an outbreak

In another good move, the creators of Plague Inc have also donated $250,000 to fight COVID-19

Mar 25, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
If you have not been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of this game called Plague Inc. that allows you to create a disease that can wipe out humanity. T(Ndemic Creations)
         

If you have not been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of this game called Plague Inc. that allows you to create a disease that can wipe out humanity. The game was pulled off the App Store for a while amid the coronavirus outbreak, but it’s back on and the game’s makers, Ndemic Creations, have taken to rather pro-human steps to settle ruffled feathers.

For starters, they have donated $250,000 to help fund covid-19 relief work. They are also adding a mode to the game that will let players stop an outbreak instead of causing it and spreading it.

“Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic,” wrote James Vaughan, Plague Inc.’s creator and Ndemic Creations’ founder, on the company website.

This new mode has come after donation discussions between Ndemic Creations, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

With the new mode, players will be balancing disease progression, health care systems and public response to handle the spread of a disease and eradicate it.

The update is going to be free for all players on launch through the coronavirus pandemic. However, Ndemic Creations has not announced when they are going to launch this mode yet.

