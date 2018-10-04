Plan to delete your Facebook account? Now, you have 30 days to reconsider

Facebook has increased the account deletion grace period from 14 to 30 days, giving users more time to decide and revive their accounts.

“Now, when you go to delete your Facebook account, you have up to one month to reverse the decision if you choose to log back in. Facebook won’t automatically restore your account if you log in, but it says you will have ‘the option to cancel your request’,” The Verge reported late on Wednesday.

“We’ve seen people try to log in to accounts they’ve opted to delete after the 14-day period. The increase gives people more time to make a fully informed choice,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Verge.

The announcement comes at a time when Facebook is facing major backlash over fresh data breach that affected almost 50 million users worldwide.

The social networking giant has come under scrutiny after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that triggered a #deleteFacebook campaign.

The campaign was backed by the likes of WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton and actor Will Ferrell.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 19:25 IST