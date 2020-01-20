Planning to make your home smart? Here are top smartspeaker deals on Amazon Great India sale

tech

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:05 IST

Smart speakers are one of the easiest ways of turning your homes into smart homes. They act as smart home hubs and allow you to operate all your smart home devices, like your smart TVs and even your vacuum cleaners, using simple voice commands.

If you are planning to turn your home into a smart home, Amazon India has some good news for you. The company is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform between January 19 and January 22. During this time period, the company is offering up to 45% discount on the purchase of its Echo devices.

Here are top deals on Echo smart speakers that you can check out to turn your home into a smart home:

Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker: Amazon’s very first battery operated smart speaker was launched in India for Rs 4,999. During the ongoing sale, the device is available at a discount of Rs 2,600. It is available for Rs 3,399 on the platform.

Echo Dot and smart bulb bundle: The third generation Echo Dot costs Rs 4,499 in India and the Wipro 9W smart white bulb costs Rs 650 totalling to Rs 5,149. But during the sale, this bundle will be available for Rs 2,998.

Amazon Echo Show 5: The Amazon Echo Show 5 was launched in India for Rs 8,999. During the sale, it will be available for Rs 5,999 in India.

Echo Input Portable and smart white bulb bundle: The Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker is priced at Rs 4,499 in India, while the Wipro smart bulb costs Rs 650. This totals to Rs 5,149. Now this bundle is available for Rs 3,498 on Amazon India.

Echo Dot bundle with Fire TV Stick and Wipro smart bulb: Separately, this bundle cost Rs 9,148 (Rs 4,499 for third generation Echo Dot smart speaker, Rs 670 for the smart bulb and Rs 3,999 for the Amazon Fire TV Stick). As a part of the deal, this bundle is available for Rs 9,009.

Echo and Wipro smart bulb bundle: The second generation Echo smart speaker costs Rs 9,999 in India while the smart bulb costs Rs 650, totalling to Rs 10,649. However, during the sale, it is available for Rs 6,098 in India.

Echo Dot with Wipro smart plug bundle: When purchased separately, this bundle costs Rs 5,398. During the ongoing sale, this bundle will be available for Rs 3,298.

Echo Dot and OakRemote bundle: When purchased separately, this bundle will cost Rs 5,989. However, during the sale, this bundle is available for Rs 3,598.

