Planning to upgrade your home? Amazon just announced the Summer Appliances Carnival on its platform

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:01 IST

Amazon is back with another sale season. Amazon is hosting the Amazon Summer Appliances Carnival on its platform between March 12 and March 15 during, which time the company is offering up to 50% off on the purchase of summer appliances from the platform.

As a part of its ongoing sale, Amazon India is offering a cashback of up to Rs 1,500 to the customers who make purchases using their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. The company is also offering an additional 5% flat cashback to the Amazon Prime subscribers. This offer is in addition to the cashback on the purchases made using the ICICI bank credit cards.

As far as offers on individual devices are concerned, Amazon India is offering up to 45% off on the purchase of air conditioners from companies such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Godrej and Sanyo. During the ongoing sale, interested buyers can get inverter ACs at a starting price of Rs 23,999, split ACs at a starting price of Rs 21,999 and window ACs at a starting price of Rs 17,490.

Similarly, the tech giant is offering a 35% off on refrigerators from companies like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier and Godrej. Buyers can get up to Rs 12,000 off on side by side refrigerators on availing the exchange offer. Additionally, Amazon India is offering up to 50% off on the purchase of coolers.