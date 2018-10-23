Plantronics BlackBeat wireless headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

US-based electronics brand Plantronics launched a new line-up of wireless headsets starting at Rs 6,490 in India.

The new headsets “BackBeat FIT 350” is priced at Rs 6,490, “BackBeat FIT 2100” at Rs 8,100. “BackBeat FIT 3100” and “BackBeat GO 810” are available at Rs 11,990.

These products deliver new, immersive audio experiences to consumers so they can hear and enjoy what matters most, from music to phone calls, the company said in a statement.

“People expect more than just sound from their headsets. They expect clear, simple experiences that make their days better and more enjoyable whether they are running, playing or travelling across the country or world,” said Tanguy Leborgne, General Manager, Plantronics Consumer Group.

The headsets are available in India through Plantronics authorised distributor Rashi Peripherals.

