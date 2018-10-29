Play Pass: Google may launch subscription service for paid games, apps

Google is said to be working on a new subscription model dubbed as “Play Pass” which may allow users to access paid apps without requiring to individually purchase them. The new subscription service is likely to be aimed at games and may include in-app purchases as well.

Play Pass was first spotted by the website XDA which on Sunday published a few codes featuring the mention of the new subscription model. “Imagine your app store has a subscription that offers hundreds of dollars worth of paid apps and games for a monthly fee. How well does “Pass” describe this service,” XDA quotes a Google Opinion Rewards survey about a “Pass.”

A 9to5Google report also corroborates existence of such strings in the latest version of Play Store. The website points out that the new model could be confusing as most of the popular applications on Play Store are free to download and come with in-app purchases. It also says that Google may have to charge premium for the Play Pass subscription to cover the cost of expensive games and applications. At the moment, it’s not clear how the new subscription model will work for developers and what will be the incentive for them.

Google’s Play Pass could be another attempt to tap the growing mobile gaming segment. With Fortnite and PUBG Mobile becoming an instant hit, Google is already working to bring more third-party games on its newer platforms. Recently, it launched Project Stream under which it allows users to play high-end games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Chrome browser.

It is worth pointing out that Google despite having the world’s largest app store does not make more revenue than its rival Apple’s. A SensorTower report earlier this year said that Apple made $22.6 billion in revenues from App Store while Google generated $11.8 from its Google Play Store. Gaming, however, was the main source of revenue for both Apple and Google.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 14:09 IST