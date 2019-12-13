PlayerUnknown drops hints about a new game at the Games Awards: Here’s what we know so far

tech

The main guy behind PUBG, known more popularly as PlayerUnknown, is a guy called Brendan Greene. And at the Games Awards he had something new to announce. A game called Prologue. One would be expecting something like PUBG, after all Prologue is going to come from the stables of the guy who made the 100-player battle royale game so popular that it gave rise to other popular games like Fortnite.

PUBG is still raking in the chicken dinners and Greene took time out this year to form PlayerUnknown Productions and Prologue is a peek into what we could expect from the team.

What we know for sure thus far is the Prologue is NOT PUBG and it not going to be a shooter either. Essentially, it is going to be something else.

There isn’t much you can gather from the trailer, to be honest. We don’t know yet what kind of game it is going to be. However, the visuals of the trailer sets it apart from PUBG with photorealistic graphics. And this technical leap is a part of what Greene plans to do with Prologue – it is the beginning a longer process for the team that’s going to culminate into something much bigger and with newer technology.

“This is the first step in the journey for me, we set up the studio, and founded it with the goal of experimenting with new technology. Now we’re taking that first step towards building new technologies, and Prologue is the first step into the new world for us. I wanted the chance to deliver something new on a global scale,” Greene said.

He added that – “I’ve got some pretty big dreams about what I want to achieve, that I’m not quite ready to achieve. It will require some new tech.”

While the PUBG platform and the billion dollars genre it has created gives Greene and his team the perfect platform to launch a new project from, it obviously comes with a lot of pressure.

“With a lot of other creators, they’ve been put in a box. I’ve been told go and create, and we’ll support you…It’s so much responsibility, I really don’t want to mess this up. But these opportunities don’t come along very often, you don’t get a chance to launch a global IP every day,” Greene said.

The team that Greene has been building started with the studio being set up in Amsterdam earlier this year and now has 25 people on board with plans to expand further. These 25 people are not just game developers, there is a nuclear physicist, someone with a double doctorate in systems management and AI.

Rather than holing themselves up in Netherlands to work on “grand schemes”, the team decided to break it all up in parts working on them while they worked on building the tech that they are not ready to discuss yet. Hence, Prologue. The only thing that Prologue might have in common with the other PlayerUnknown game we know – the experience, the brutality and the unforgiving quality, something that pushes you to learn while you are trying to get better.

What this might mean, by a long stretch perhaps, going by how fascinated Greene is with scale is that PUBG has been an experience that swings between claustrophobic shootouts and a vaster conflict that includes 99 other people. PUBG wasn’t the ‘biggest’ large-scale shooter, nor the first, but there was always the sense of the possibility of getting lost one way or the other.

.“One of my dreams is to create worlds at scale, hundreds of kilometers by hundreds kilometers, with thousands of people, and these are hugely difficult problems to solve,” Greene said.

“I’m doing this to share my experiences with people and give them cool gameplay experiences. With PUBG I have all these people coming up to me and telling me their stories, and it inspires me to affect people in that way. It’s humbling that I can do that, and given the chance to do that again,” Greene added.