Home / Tech / PlayStation Plus makes Cities Skylines, Farming Simulator 19 titles free for May

PlayStation Plus makes Cities Skylines, Farming Simulator 19 titles free for May

This time the mix includes two titles from totally different genres: Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition and Farming Simulator 19.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The two new games come in addition to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0 that PS Plus subscribers can download before May 4.(YouTube)
         

PlayStation Plus subscribers are once again getting free games to download and play in the month of May. This time the mix includes two titles from totally different genres: Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition and Farming Simulator 19.

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition lets gamers develop a small community into a megacity. This means taking smart decisions that lead to in-game economy growth and more. “You’ll need strategic smarts to keep your burgeoning ecosystem from collapse, ensuring your ever-growing populace stay happy and the industries that are the lifeblood of your expanding metropolis continue to thrive,” reads the blog post.   

The Farming Simulator 19, as the name suggests, is a simulator game that gives gamers a chance to tackle more sedate livelihood. Developed by GIANT, the simulation title lets you maintain a homestead, harvest crops, raise livestock and more. “Harvest crops, raise livestock, tackle forest, ride your own horses…or just jump behind the wheel of your John Deere tractor or one of over 300 authentic farming vehicles and go for a drive,” adds the blog post.  

This is in addition to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0 that PS Plus subscribers can download before May 4. These were the titles that were made free for the month of April. “Quick wits, fast fists and inventive use of weaponry are essential to survive the danger-filled, globe-trotting journey of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, while nerves of steel and precision driving are essential to roar to championship glory in racing sim DIRT Rally 2.0.” c

