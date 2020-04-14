PM Modi urges everyone to download Aarogya Setu: How to set it up, how it works

tech

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 17:36 IST

The Indian government’s coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu was launched on April 2 and has currently seen almost 10 million downloads so far. Aarogya Setu uses your smartphone’s location data and Bluetooth to check if you have been near, or in contact with, a Covid-19 patient. The app also uses a database to keep a tab on known cases across the country.

Addressing the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to download the app on their phones to help the nation fight Covid-19 as an united force.

Before you download the app, here’s what you need to know about it:

1. It’s currently available for Android and Apple smartphones and is free to download.

2. Can download it from the Play Store and the App Store and you need to register with your phone number.

3. The app has an option to enter your health stats and other credentials as well.

4. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

5. Aarogya Setu uses the government database of known Covid-19 cases in the country.

6. Aarogya Setu uses your phone’s location to determine where you are and Bluetooth connectivity to check if you have been within six-feet of a Covid-19 affected person.

7. Based on these two, the app tells you if you are at ‘high risk’ or not.

8. For the app to work you need to give it location access and keep Bluetooth on all the time.

9. If you are at ‘high risk’ or in a ‘high risk’ area, the app will ask you to go for a test and call the toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at the nearest testing centre.

10. Aarogya Setu also suggests tips on how to take basic precautions to prevent getting the virus.

11. The app will share your data with the government in case you test positive for Covid-19 or if you came in contact with the covid-19 positive patient.

12. The app’s privacy policy mentions that it does not share data with other third-party apps. Your data is shared only with the government. The app does not allow your name or number to be disclosed to the public at any time.

13. The chatbot in the app can answer basic queries and help you check symptoms. It also gives you state-specific helpline numbers.

14. The app is currently supported in 11 languages.

Now, to download the app, this is what you need to do:

Step 1: Android and iOS users can download the app from Play Store and App Store.

Step 2: Once installed, open the app and chose the language you are comfortable in.

Step 3: Go through the information screen and accept the app permissions.

Step 4: Make sure you keep the location to ‘Always’ and switch on the Bluetooth.

Step 5: Enter your phone number in the field and enter the OTP to confirm the number.

Step 6: Fill in personal details like your gender, full name, age, profession and if you have travelled outside India in the last 30 days. Some other questions regarding health are also asked including a 20 second Self-Assessment Test. You can take this later as well.

Step 7: That’s it. The app shows you all the safety measures that one can take along with the PM CARES account number where interested ones can donate.

Step 8: If you are at ‘high risk’ or in a ‘high risk’ area, the app will ask you to go for a test and call the toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at the nearest testing centre.