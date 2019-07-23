Poco F1 gets massive discount on Mi 5th Anniversary sale: Deals on other Xiaomi phones

tech

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:11 IST

Xiaomi is celebrating fifth anniversary of its presence in India with big discounts on its top smartphones, smart TVs, and Mi Ecosystem products. The Mi fifth Anniversary Sale has begun today and will continue till July 25 (11:59PM). Apart from Mi.com, you can grab deals and offers on Xiaomi products at Mi Homes, Mi Stores and other partner offline stores as well.

One of the biggest highlights of Mi 5th Anniversary Sale is Xiaomi Poco F1. The smartphone is now available with a massive discount of Rs 8,000 on Mi Anniversary Sale. Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 18,999 after a discount of Rs 6,000. You can get the top-end model of Poco F1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 22,999 after a discount of Rs 8,000.

Xiaomi Poco F1 launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 20,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.18-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with a 4,000mAh battery. Poco F1 comes with two rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features of the phone include Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Charge 3.0, rear fingerprint sensor, and liquid cooling technology.

Some of other top deals include popular Redmi 7 2GB+32GB model which has seen a price drop of Rs 2,500 and will be available for Rs 7,499. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S’ 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants are now available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. Xiaomi’s latest selfie phone Redmi Y3 is available with a discount of Rs 3,000.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 12:06 IST