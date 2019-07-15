e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jul 15, 2019

Poco F1 has not been ‘recalled’ from market, Xiaomi clears the air

Xiaomi confirmed it had collected some Poco F1 units after users reported facing touch issues.

tech Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi says it’s not ‘recalling’ Poco F1 phones
Xiaomi says it’s not ‘recalling’ Poco F1 phones (HT Photo)

Xiaomi on Monday responded to the reports of Poco F1 getting recalled from the market. The company said that the collection of some Poco F1 units was part of “regular quality practice” and that the phone will continue to sell in the market.

“At Xiaomi, customer experience is of utmost importance. As a standard practice, Xiaomi collects samples across the entire portfolio for bugs/issues that our users have reported,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

“The feedback collection starts at the service center level, after which samples are further analyzed to improve/correct any existing issues. The POCO team is determined to continually improve the user experience on POCO F1, and this exercise is a part of regular quality practice,” the statement added.

Earlier, some Poco F1 users reported facing touch issues with the phone after the recent firmware update. Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse in a tweet confirmed the bug and said the company needs to collect some devices to further test. The tweet triggered speculation that the company was recalling all Poco F1 units.

 

“…Just to clarify, we are not recalling POCOF1/POCOPHONEF1. We care about our users and product improvement and therefore use Xiaomi’s proactive practice to work with users to identify issues they face,” Tse clarified with another tweet.

WATCH: REDMI 7A UNBOXING 

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 18:43 IST

more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    ICC World Cup Final 2019England Vs New Zealand Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2019 FinalParliament Live UpdatesBJP MLAKarnataka political crisis
    don't miss
      icc world cup 2019