Poco F1 has not been ‘recalled’ from market, Xiaomi clears the air

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Xiaomi on Monday responded to the reports of Poco F1 getting recalled from the market. The company said that the collection of some Poco F1 units was part of “regular quality practice” and that the phone will continue to sell in the market.

“At Xiaomi, customer experience is of utmost importance. As a standard practice, Xiaomi collects samples across the entire portfolio for bugs/issues that our users have reported,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

“The feedback collection starts at the service center level, after which samples are further analyzed to improve/correct any existing issues. The POCO team is determined to continually improve the user experience on POCO F1, and this exercise is a part of regular quality practice,” the statement added.

Earlier, some Poco F1 users reported facing touch issues with the phone after the recent firmware update. Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse in a tweet confirmed the bug and said the company needs to collect some devices to further test. The tweet triggered speculation that the company was recalling all Poco F1 units.

(1/2) Now that 10.3.5.0 stable has been released for POCO F1 and some improvements have been reflected in the build, we are looking to analyze devices that are facing 1) screen freezing 2) ghost touch 3) touch lags. We will need to collect some devices to further test. — Alvin Tse (@atytse) July 12, 2019

“…Just to clarify, we are not recalling POCOF1/POCOPHONEF1. We care about our users and product improvement and therefore use Xiaomi’s proactive practice to work with users to identify issues they face,” Tse clarified with another tweet.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 18:43 IST