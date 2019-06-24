Poco F1 price dropped ahead of Redmi K20 Pro launch in India

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch Redmi K20 series in India. The Pro model in the Redmi K20 series is set to be the cheapest phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has dropped price of its Poco F1 which at the time of its launch was the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 845 processor.

Xiaomi Poco F1 is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The base model features 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

At Rs 17,999, Xiaomi Poco F1 is now cheaper than some of the latest mid-range phones such as Samsung Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. So far only phone in Poco series, Poco F1 is aimed at power users. The phone features liquid cooling technology for improved thermal performance. It also has 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch full HD+ display. Powered by Snapdragon 845 processor, it comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. In the camera department, it offers 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI dual cameras. On the front it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The price drop comes ahead of Redmi K20 Pro launch in India. The latest Redmi smartphone has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The base model of the phone is available in China for CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approximately).

Featuring a brand new gradient glass back panel, Redmi K20 Pro offers triple rear camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. Xiaomi claims its Redmi K20 Pro offers the fastest performance, as per AnTuTu benchmarking tests.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 09:00 IST