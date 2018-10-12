Poco F1, Xiaomi’s flagship killer will now be available offline

Xiaomi will start selling the Poco F1 offline. Starting tomorrow, Poco F1 will be available in Mi Home stores across India. The smartphone will later come to Xiaomi’s partner offline stores from October 17 onwards.

The price of Poco F1 in offline stores could be slightly higher than its online pricing. Xiaomi says that it will keep price it close to how the Poco F1 sells online but due to “retail operational costs” there will be a difference.

Poco F1 starts at Rs 20,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999. There’s also a high-end variant of Poco F1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Commenting on the new move, Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India said, “Following the launch of POCO F1, we received commendable response from our customers towards the Master of Speed. We look forward to reaching out to the wider section of the Indian consumers who are majorly offline based, and can now easily access our devices while enjoying the power of incredible speed matched with the ultimate performance at an irresistible price.”

Xiaomi introduced its sub-brand Poco earlier this August. Poco F1 is considered the flagship killer running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor under its hood. The smartphone features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection on top.

For photography, Poco F1 sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera up front. On the software front, Poco F1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with a customised MIUI for Poco. Poco F1 will receive Android by Q4 this year.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 19:41 IST