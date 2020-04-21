Poco F2 could launch next month as rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:47 IST

Poco F2 rumours have refused to die. The elusive smartphone from Poco, now an independent brand of Xiaomi, is expected to launch soon. A new rumour says the smartphone could launch as early as next month and would be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

Interestingly enough, Poco India GM C Manmohan has already confirmed the Poco F2 will be very different from Redmi K30 Pro. Leakster “Xiaomishka”, however, claims the global variant of Redmi K30 Pro will sport model number M2004J11G and launch as Poco F2. The leakster further says the global version will skip 5G connectivity unlike the China variant.

Another interesting leak is the phone bearing “M2003J6CI” model number which is said to be a new device altogether. Leakster says this is going to be a new Poco smartphone for the Indian market and will share a common feature with the Redmi Note 9 series.

As AndroidCentral points out, the global variant of Redmi K30 Pro could very well be the Poco F2 but for the Indian market, a Poco F2 might come with completely different specifications.

Manmohan has already confirmed Poco F2 will be a premium phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Poco F1 had launched in 2018 with high-end specifications but almost half of the price of the flagship phones at the time. With the Covid-19 disruption and new GST regime, Poco’s next flagship phone could be more expensive than expected.

The latest report comes leakster Mukul Sharma posted Poco F2’s listing in the IMEI database with the model number M2004J11G.