Poco F2 Lite leak: Here are some key takeaways

Just last week Xiaomi announced Poco as an independent brand that will now have its own team and marketing strategy. The announcement came amidst the launch rumours for the Poco F2, a smartphone that has been a topic of discussion on the Internet since last one year now. But a new information leaked on the Internet now points towards an entire series, which may have ‘Poco F2 Lite’ as one of the smartphones in the mix. We have already talked about the leak but there’s more than what meets the eye.

The leaked image of the smartphone came as a ‘tip’ to a Youtuber, RevAtlas. The image, along with two others, was shown in the video by the Youtuber. It was also revealed that Xiaomi’s Poco may launch at least three smartphones in 2020.

Don’t expect a major design change

If the ‘Poco F2 Lite’ images shown in the video are any indication, one shouldn’t expect a major change in the design as we can see the same old notch on top that houses the front-facing camera and a small chin at the bottom. This is nothing new if you look at today’s sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone standards. When Poco F1 came out, it still had the long notch at the top, which at that point was the new design trend.

Poco F2 Lite leaked image shows the name and a notch on the top. ( Youtube/RevAtlas )

But it looks like Poco F2 Lite might be lagging behind in this section. However, like Poco F1, the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Lite might lead the race in terms of specifications. It’s too early to say for now though. One of the images showing the ‘About Phone’ section, revealed the smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 6GB RAM.

Power-packed as always

Since the Snapdragon 765 is Qualcomm’s only mid-range processor with integrated 5G modem, we can expect Poco F2 Lite to feature 5G connectivity as well. Also rumoured is a massive 5000mAh battery capacity, which might be a good move by the handset maker as it is still not as common. Also, given Xiaomi smartphones’ performance when it comes to battery life, this might just deliver one of the highest screen-on-time performance in the lineup. Also mentioned is a ‘high-resolution’ camera, which might be a 48-megapixel sensor coupled with some other sensors. Poco F1 has a dual rear camera setup, so one can expect the same at the least.

Second leaked image of Poco F2 Lite giving a clearer look of the front side. ( Youtube/RevAtlas )

Expect a radical pricing with more options

The last piece of information was stated in the email subject line by the tipster - “millet model bring price cheaper than before.” Nothing else was mentioned. However, from the moniker, it might not be a rocket science to figure out that Poco F2 Lite could be the least powerful and the most affordable in the series.

As it always goes with tips and leaks that hit the web, the images and the information should be taken with a pinch of salt for now. Specially considering that this is the first ever leak we have encountered for the Poco F2 Lite.

We have already seen ‘Poco F2’ name being trademarked by Xiaomi a few days ago. Also, a smartphone named ‘Poco X2’ made an appearance on Geekbench benchmarking website recently as well. So let’s see what Xiaomi has in store for its fans.