Poco F2 might launch on May 12, company sends out invites

tech

Updated: May 06, 2020 21:45 IST

Xiaomi’s Spanish PR agency has reportedly sent out virtual invites for an event that is scheduled for May 12 and Poco’s Twitter account has also tweeted a video about revealing a 2nd generation phone. Now, this might be the Poco F2, a follow-up to the Poco F1 that was launched in 2018.

We focus on one thing that truly matters:



We surpass ourselves everyday.



We can't wait to reveal the 2nd generation of POCO!#POCOisBACK pic.twitter.com/cCHbpZWKwR — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 6, 2020

There is no concrete information to validate this, though. There have been some leaks about the existence of a Poco F2 and a Poco M2 Pro, but no confirmations yet.

According to Android Authority, who claimed to have received the Poco invite, the event will be held online on May 12. The time was not mentioned and there was no information either about whether it is going to be streamed or not.

Also Read: Poco F2 spotted on Chinese e-comm, reveals Redmi K30 Pro-like design

A few days ago, Poco shared a video on Twitter with #WakeUpPOCO that showed screenshots of users talking about the Poco F2.

This was followed by another post on Twitter:

After 256 days of waiting, today we can finally say:#POCOisBACK! pic.twitter.com/3REalj1cko — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 4, 2020

Then, on Wednesday, Poco posted yet another tweet with #POCOisBACK:

You asked, we listened...



POCO is all about dreaming big, even while starting small.



Time to bring POCO back with a big bang!#POCOisBACK pic.twitter.com/1p5yh2RNni — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 5, 2020

All we know so far is that Poco is going to launch a 2nd generation phone one May 12, in all probabilities. The scales tip towards the Poco F2, but we’ll have to wait and find out.