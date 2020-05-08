Poco F2 Pro confirmed to launch on May 12: Here’s what it may feature

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:53 IST

Poco has been teasing the launch of its new smartphone since days but it is only now that the firm has revealed what device is will be unveiling. Confirming most of the rumours that have been making rounds on the web, Poco has confirmed it will be launching the Poco F2 Pro on May 12. This will be a global launch and will be streamed online. The online event will be beginning from 8PM GMT (1.30am IST).

It is worth adding that Poco has confirmed the launch of Poco F2 Pro only and not a ‘series’ so we may not see the ‘Poco F2’ or the ‘Poco F2 Lite’.

It is not fir sure when the Poco F2 Pro will be coming to India. For what’s worth, the India social handle of Poco has not yet started teasing the smartphone.

Poco has been teasing the F2 Pro by stressing on its ‘innovation’ and #POCOisBACK. Rumours are that Poco F2 or F2 Pro is likely to feature the same design as the Redmi K30 Pro. The device was recently spotted on the popular Chinese e-commerce Gearbest.

The Gearbest listing doesn’t reveal anything particular in terms of specifications but teases elements such as “super chip + large memory”, “true full screen”, “large battery+ fast charge”, and “excellent camera.” All these promo messages hint at the specifications of Redmi K30 Pro. For instance, the full screen could be the notchless K30 Pro which has a pop-up selfie camera mechanism.

That said, Redmi K30 Pro comes with an array of high-end specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1. The phone features a Samsung AMOLED full screen and rear camera that could do 3x optical zoom. For gaming enthusiasts, it has vapor cooling system. Redmi K30 Pro also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.