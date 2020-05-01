Poco F2 Pro Europe prices leaked online

tech

Updated: May 01, 2020 09:21 IST

Xiaomi’s Poco F2 has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have not only talked about the specifications of the Poco F1 successor but they have also speculated about the design of the upcoming smartphone. Now, it looks like the Poco F1 successor will be called the Poco F2 Pro and it will come at a starting price of €649.

According to a Portuguese site 4gnews, the Poco F2 Pro will come at a starting price of €649 (Rs 53,556 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space variant. The other variant of the Poco F2 Pro will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and it will be priced at €749 (Rs 61,803 approximately). The site notes that prices across other countries in the Eurozone are expected to be much lower than Portugal owing to the ‘private copy fee’ that the country imposes.

Interestingly, the site also shares detailed specifications that the Poco F2 Pro is likely to come with. As per its report, the Poco F2 Pro is likely to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256 storage space. In terms of the camera, the Poco F2 Pro is likely to get a 20-megapixel pop-up camera and a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Additionally, the phone, as per the report, will be backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will also feature support for NFC, 3.5mm jack input and Wi-Fi 6.

Separately, reports hint that the Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro is going to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. Xiaomi so far hasn’t commented on the matter and so we will have to wait for the company to launch the phone to say more about it.