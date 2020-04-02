e-paper
Poco F2 rumours pick up pace again as new listing spotted online

Poco GM C Manmohan has already confirmed Poco F2 will be very different from the recently launched Redmi K30 Pro.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Poco made a comeback earlier this year but with a Poco X2.
Poco made a comeback earlier this year but with a Poco X2.(HT Web)
         

Poco F2 rumours are picking up pace, again. The alleged Poco F2 has made an unofficial appearance on the web in the form of a listing on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website.

Spotted by leakster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone is seen with M2004J11G model number. The model number is said to be of a Poco phone. The listing doesn’t reveal anything more about the phone, but it does strongly hint at the imminent launch of a new phone under Poco lineup.

Poco F2 rumours had been around for quite some time. Poco made a comeback earlier this year but with a Poco X2. The second phone from Poco is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 which launched in China last year.

 

Since the Redmi K30 Pro launch in China, there were speculation Poco’s next phone, dubbed as Poco F2, will follow the same. Poco GM C Manmohan, however, clarified Poco F2 will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro. Manmohan also revealed the company is working on truly wireless earbuds under Poco brand.

Even though Manmohan clarified Poco F2 won’t be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, speculations are the phone may still be part of the Poco lineup.

Redmi K30 Pro launched in China last month. The phone has four rear cameras including 64-megapixel AI IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

