Home / Tech / Poco F2 rumours return as Xiaomi launches Redmi K30 Pro

Poco F2 rumours return as Xiaomi launches Redmi K30 Pro

Poco X2 had almost same set of specifications and design as Redmi K30.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch in India as Poco F2.
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch in India as Poco F2.(Xiaomi)
         

Poco F2 rumours have returned as Xiaomi on Wednesday launched Redmi K30 Pro in China. Poco, now an independent brand of Xiaomi, launched its second phone “Poco X2” in India in February this year. The phone followed Poco F1 which launched way back in 2018.

The speculation isn’t unwarranted though. Poco’s comeback phone ‘Poco X2’ is almost a replica of Redmi K30 which launched in China in December last year. 91Mobiles in its report speculates Redmi K30 Pro may launch in India as rebranded Poco F2.

There’s no confirmation on the availability of the elusive Poco F2.

Just to recap, Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro launched in China for a starting price of 2999 Yuan (roughly Rs 32,300).

The phone has a 64-megapixel AI IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi K30 Pro, possible Poco F2, has 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The smartphone also has in-screen fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 water resistance, and dual 4G VoLTE. The phone is powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

