Home / Tech / Poco F2 spotted in IMEI database hinting at imminent launch

Poco F2 spotted in IMEI database hinting at imminent launch

Poco F2, the company’s second phone this year has been spotted again.

tech Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Poco F2 is expected to launch in India soon.
Poco F2 is expected to launch in India soon.(HT Photo)
         

Rumours about Poco F2 have been going around for a few weeks now. The smartphone has been spotted again, and this time in an IMEI database.

According to leakster Mukul Sharma, Poco F2 has been listed in the IMEI database with the model number M2004J11G. The listing also mentions the name of the phone as “Xiaomi: Poco (M2004J11G)” further hinting at the possibility that it is indeed the Poco F2. Prior to this, Poco F2 was spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) as well.

The company hasn’t teased the launch of Poco F2 as yet but it could happen soon. Poco’s general manager C Manhoman had however confirmed that the Poco F2 will not be a rebranded Redmi K30 as rumoured. He also said that the Poco F2 will not be priced around Rs 20,000 which is close to the starting price (Rs 20,999) of Poco F1 back in 2018. Poco F2 could be priced at a much higher price, as the Poco X2 already caters to the sub-Rs 20,000 category.

Other than these appearances, there’s not much known about the Poco F2. Specs of the phone haven’t leaked either leaving us pretty much clueless. With the Poco X2 it was quite easy as reliable leaks pointed out to a rebranded Redmi K30. One confirmed launch is the Poco TWS wireless earbuds which will be the company’s first such product. The launch date is yet to be announced for the Poco TWS wireless earbuds.

