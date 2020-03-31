e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Poco F2 won’t be Redmi K30 Pro redux, says C Manmohan

Poco F2 won’t be Redmi K30 Pro redux, says C Manmohan

Poco is also working on truly wireless earbuds for the Indian market.

tech Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Poco F2 will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro.
Poco F2 will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro.(Weibo)
         

Ever since Redmi K30 Pro launched, rumours have been doing the rounds it will arrive in India as Poco F2. Poco GM C Manmohan has now cleared the air saying Poco F2 will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro.

In a conversation with Poco fans over Zoom call, Manmohan also revealed that the company working on truly wireless earbuds, reports fonearena. On Poco F2, Manmohan said that the company is still working on it.

Manmohan’s comments come shortly after a XDA developers report claimed the Redmi K30 Pro is going to be the next Poco smartphone. Fonearena speculates the Redmi K30 Pro may very well arrive in India as a Poco phone but probably not as the Poco F2.

Just to recap, Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launched in China earlier this month. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The smartphone also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 water resistance, and dual 4G VoLTE. The phone runs on a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

Redmi K30 Pro features 64-megapixel AI IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Covid-19: 3.2 lakh beds for isolation as Railways modifies 20,000 coaches
Covid-19: 3.2 lakh beds for isolation as Railways modifies 20,000 coaches
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech