Poco F2 won’t be Redmi K30 Pro redux, says C Manmohan

tech

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:28 IST

Ever since Redmi K30 Pro launched, rumours have been doing the rounds it will arrive in India as Poco F2. Poco GM C Manmohan has now cleared the air saying Poco F2 will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro.

In a conversation with Poco fans over Zoom call, Manmohan also revealed that the company working on truly wireless earbuds, reports fonearena. On Poco F2, Manmohan said that the company is still working on it.

Manmohan’s comments come shortly after a XDA developers report claimed the Redmi K30 Pro is going to be the next Poco smartphone. Fonearena speculates the Redmi K30 Pro may very well arrive in India as a Poco phone but probably not as the Poco F2.

Just to recap, Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launched in China earlier this month. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The smartphone also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 water resistance, and dual 4G VoLTE. The phone runs on a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

Redmi K30 Pro features 64-megapixel AI IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.