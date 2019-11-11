e-paper
Poco F2: Xiaomi may soon launch Poco F1 successor, new leak reveals Redmi K20-like design

Poco F2 will come with Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro-like design. This means you can expect an AMOLED display and pop-up selfie camera.

tech Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Poco F1 successor is coming soon
Poco F1 successor is coming soon(HT Photo)
         

We’ve been hearing about Poco F2 aka Pocophone 2 for several months. The long-awaited Xiaomi Poco F1 successor has been rumoured and leaked multiple times, but there hasn’t been any official word. Now, Spigen, a popular case developer, listed (now pulled) two models of Poco F2 on its website. The listing doesn’t reveal any specifications but does give a good look at the design.

According to the listing, Xiaomi Poco F2 will draw design inspiration from Xiaomi K20 series. This essentially means Xiaomi Poco F2 will come with graphic glass back panel and pop-up selfie camera module. The listing also hints at a vertical camera setup on the rear. The smartphone is also seen sporting a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Earlier rumours have suggested Xiaomi Poco F2 will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset, most likely the Snapdragon 855 Plus. There will be an AMOLED display. There are also rumours of a cheaper variant, dubbed as Poco F1 Lite. According to reports, the cheaper variant will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor or any newer mid-range Qualcomm chip.

Just to refresh, Xiaomi Poco F1 launched in India in 2018. Focused on power users, Poco F1 was among the cheapest smartphones to offer Qualcomm’s 2018 flagship chip, Snapdragon 845 processor. It comes with dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with liquid cooling and other optimisations for gaming. It also offers a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi Poco F1 is currently available in India for a starting price of Rs 14,999. The phone had originally launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

