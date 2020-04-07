Poco to launch true wireless earphones in India soon

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:09 IST

Poco on Tuesday officially reiterated its plans to launch true wireless earphones in India. The company, now an independent brand of Xiaomi, has so far launched two phones in the last two years.

Poco in a release said that the company had first confirmed about the new device in a virtual fan meet hosted on March 30.

This comes after Poco India GM C Manmohan conducted a poll on Twitter to ask followers and fans which new product they wanted to see from Poco. “From among the four options (TWS earphones, Headphones, Fitness Wearable and Gamepad), TWS earphones saw the highest share of votes at 38.2%,” said the company in a release.

Poco said it will share more information about the TWS earphones in the near future.

Poco’s new announcement comes at a time when rumours around the Poco F2 have picked up pace again. It was speculated that Poco F2 will be based on the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro which launched in China recently.

Manmohan said the Poco F2 will be different from the Redmi K30 Pro. He also said that the company is still working on the phone.

According to reports, Redmi K30 Pro may still arrive in the Poco stable if not as the Poco F2 name

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launched in China last month. The phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone houses a 64-megapixel AI IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.