Home / Tech / Poco to reportedly launch at least 3 phones in 2020; Poco F2 Lite details leaked

Poco to reportedly launch at least 3 phones in 2020; Poco F2 Lite details leaked

Poco will reportedly launch at least three phones this year. Here’s what we know about the new Poco phones rumoured to launch soon.

tech Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New Poco phones are coming soon.
Xiaomi last week announced Poco will be operating as an independent brand. The announcement came amid rumours of the company reviving the Poco brand with new phones, dubbed as Poco F2 and Poco F2 Lite. According to new rumours, Xiaomi’s Poco will launch at least three phones in 2020.

YouTuber RevAtlas claims to have received a tip-off that Poco’s three phones will be based on Mi models, most likely the Redmi K30 series. The YouTuber also posted live images of what’s believed to be the cheaper Poco F2 Lite. The images reveal a familiar screen design with a teardrop notch on the front.

The smartphone is said to come with mid-range-level specifications – Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. The leak also mentions a ‘high resolution camera’, likely to be a 48-megapixel sensor.

 

Separately, leakster Mukul Sharma pointed out that POCO has requested certification for a device bearing model M1912G8BI – same as the 4G variant of Xiaomi Redmi K30, which also has Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.  

That said, Xiaomi has been rumoured to be working on a new Poco for quite some time. The company unveiled the Poco brand in 2018. Since then, the company has launched only one phone – Poco F1. Aimed at power users, Poco F1 comes with features liquid vapour cooling, 10nm based Snapdragon 845 processor, and up to 8GB RAM among others. The phone is currently selling online for around Rs 15,000.

