Poco TWS earbuds are underworks, confirms company

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 10:11 IST

Looks like smartphone brand Poco is not just planning to launch new smartphones in India this year but there’s also something called as Poco TWS earbuds in the pipeline. The information on the new earbuds are not yet out but the accessories were confirmed by the Poco executives over a zoom video call briefing, as per a report by Gizmochina. It has not been mentioned when exactly will the new earbuds will launch but some assumptions are already being made around it.

It is expected that Poco TWS earbuds will have Realme Buds Air as one of its arch rivals since those are also TWS earbuds. And since the Realme Buds Air are priced at Rs 3,999, we can expect Poco to bring its first TWS earbuds around the same price tag. Although it is not for sure when the device will launch, the fact that brand is being so vocal about it somewhere indicates that the earbud launch is not far.

The earbuds could also launch alongside the Poco F2 smartphone, which won’t be called as Redmi K30 Pro as per the reports.

Just to recap, Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launched in China earlier this month. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The smartphone also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 water resistance, and dual 4G VoLTE. The phone runs on a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

Redmi K30 Pro features 64-megapixel AI IMX686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.