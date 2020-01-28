Poco X2 120Hz display refresh rate feature confirmed ahead of India launch on Feb 4

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:07 IST

Poco, the brand that recently confirmed the February 4 launch of its second smartphone, Poco X2 in India, has once again dropped a major piece of information for its fans. The handset maker, which recently announced itself as an independent brand from Xiaomi in the country, has confirmed in a new teaser that the X2 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. This will bring the smartphone in the same league as Asus ROG Phone II and even its sibling brand Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 4G.

The teaser image posted on social media also hinted that there could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, something we have seen previously in Sony smartphones. “You wanted to hear this. It’s time to Xperience the Xtreme with a display that is #SmoothAF. Introducing the awesome 120Hz display on the #POCOX2,” stated the tweet along with the image.

You wanted to hear this. It's time to Xperience the Xtreme with a display that is #SmoothAF. Introducing the awesome 120Hz display on the #POCOX2. pic.twitter.com/sl8y1p01kA — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 28, 2020

This comes in addition to the teaser website that hinted at a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Liquid cooling tech and fast charging support. Also mentioned is the inclusion of a better camera sensor. The details however, are scarce at the moment. In addition to this the Poco X2 is likely to feature a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also read: Poco X2 is coming to India next month; here are key things to know about Poco’s comeback

Poco X2, which is launching in India on February 4th, was recently seen listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing some extra information. The listing revealed an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The Geekbench score was also around the same score that was achieved by the Redmi K30, something raised speculation if Poco X2 could be the enhanced version of the Redmi K30.

The smartphone will probably run MIUI for Poco software, as confirmed by the company chief C Manmohan in a recent video interview.

However, Poco X2 is just one of the multiple smartphones that will be launching this year. The smartphone maker is also rumoured to launch the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Lite in future.