Poco X2 first update with January security patch, camera improvements starts rolling out

tech

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 12:33 IST

Poco X2 was launched in India earlier this month. The new Poco phone has only had its first sale till now but the company has already started rolling out its first firmware update. The first update for Poco X2 brings camera improvements and the January security patch.

The new update for Poco X2 is an OTA update and it will be available to users in a phased manner. Poco X2 users will be notified of the new update or they can check it manually through the settings menu and under software update. The update is MIUI 11 version 11.0.4.0.QGHINXM.

This update brings the Android Security Patch for January 2020 which increases system security. Camera improvements on the Poco X2 with this update include optimization for image processing in several scenarios. It also fixes the camera app crash issue in PRO mode. The latest Poco X2 update also brings new device categories with Mi Link support.

The new firmware update for Poco X2 seems early considering it’s been only 10 days since its launch. The Poco phone went on its first sale on February 11. It starts at Rs 15,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Poco X2 also comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

In terms of specifications, Poco X2 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone has dual 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras. At the rear there’s a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. It also has a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.