Poco X2 hands-on images leak, reveals Redmi K30-like front design

tech

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:25 IST

Poco is making a comeback to the Indian smartphone space with ‘Poco X2’. Scheduled to launch on February 4, Poco X2 is expected to come with top-of-the-line specifications and is already confirmed to feature a 120Hz screen. Ahead of an official release, live images of Poco X2 have leaked online. The leaked images, however, may disappoint many Poco fans.

Posted by leakster Techdroider, Poco X2 is seen sporting dual punch-hole cameras on the top right corner. The image also reveals MIUI Global 11.0.2 running out-of-the-box. As far as the display goes, it’s difficult to pin a resolution to it, but it’s evidently quite reflective. One of the images shows the boot mode where Poco logo in yellow is seen on the screen.

If the images are true, Poco fans are in for a bit of disappointment as the phone appears strikingly similar (at least from the front) to Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi K30. There has been a lot of speculation that the Poco F1 successor is going to be repackaged Redmi K30.

Considering Poco F1 had a distinct design, if not better, Poco fans were hoping the company’s comeback phone will have a different look. It is worth noting that Xiaomi Redmi K30 also has dual punch-hole cameras on the top right corner. And, it comes with 120Hz refresh rate.

ALSO READ: Breaking down Poco’s ‘independent’ foray in 2020

The leaked live images don’t reveal much beyond this. Poco is intensified the hype around its upcoming Poco X2. The company just confirmed Flipkart is going to be an online partner. Based on the teasers on its website, Poco X2 is set to come with a top-end Qualcomm processor, liquid cooling system, and higher resolution cameras.

We’re likely to hear more about Poco X2 in the coming days. As far as Redmi K30 reminiscence goes, it might not be really a negative.