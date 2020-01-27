Poco X2 India launch confirmed for February 4: Everything you need to know

Jan 27, 2020

Poco on Monday announced it will launch ‘Poco X2’ in India on February 4. Poco X2 will be the company’s second smartphone after Poco F1 which launched in August 2018. It also marks Poco’s first product since it became an independent brand from Xiaomi.

“An Xperience that will make you go, “Bruh, it’s #SmoothAF”. #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020. Want to know if your smartphone is Smooth AF?,” said Poco in a tweet with a link directing to a Poco website.

The tweet indicates Poco X2 will come with a higher screen refresh rate. It is worth noting that a number of companies are shifting to 90Hz and higher screens with their latest flagships.

The dedicated web page for Poco X2 confirms features such as a top-end Qualcomm processor, liquid cooling, and a better camera sensor. It also reveals the presence of USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack at the base of the phone which appears to have metal sides with curved corners.

Interestingly enough, ‘Poco X2’ was spotted on Geekbench earlier this month. The smartphone was seen running Android 10 out-of-the-box and 8GB of RAM under the hood.

According to the Geekbench listing, the phone will run on a Qualcomm octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The Geekbench scores of Poco X2 were quite similar to Xiaomi’s newly launched Redmi K30, triggering speculation the Poco phone could be an enhanced variant of the Redmi smartphone.

There are also rumours of Poco working on a Poco F2 Lite with mid-range-level specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. It is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery. The leaked photos of Poco F2 Lite revealed a U-shaped notch on top of its display, and custom MIUI for Poco based on Android.