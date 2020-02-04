Poco X2 India launch live updates: 120Hz display, 27W fast charging already confirmed

Poco will launch its second smartphone after a long wait of more than a year. Poco X2 will also mark the debut of Poco as an independent brand from Xiaomi. Poco X2 is scheduled to launch in India today with the event starting at 12:00 noon.

Shortly after announcing Poco as an independent brand, the company started teasing its new product. Poco has also confirmed some key features of the Poco X2 and teased its design as well. Poco F1 is still one of the most popular smartphones under Rs 20,000. Poco X2 is expected to offer a similar experience in terms of specifications and price.

Poco X2 launch in India will start in some time. Stay tuned for the live updates.

11:51AM IST Poco X2: Expected specs Poco has already revealed some key features of the Poco X2. But leaks have revealed almost all there is to know about the phone. Accumulating leaks and reports, Poco X2 could come with a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. Poco X2 is said to be offered in multiple storage variants with 6GB+64GB as the base model. The smartphone’s display could be a 6.67-inch screen with dual punch-hole selfie cameras.





11:32AM IST Poco X2: Expected India price Poco X2 has been leaked in multiple occasions with its price, specs and design revealed. In terms of pricing, Poco X2 is expected to start at Rs 18,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is lower than the starting price of Poco F1 which was Rs 20,999.





11:20AM IST Poco X2: A rebranded Redmi K30? Shortly after the Poco X2 announcement, there were several reports suggesting the phone will be a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K30. There were leaks as well alleging that the Poco X2 is indeed the Redmi K30. Poco finally showed glimpses of the Poco X2’s design which more or less confirms it is the Redmi K30. The same lavender colour with aluminium finish is visible on the Poco X2.





11:13AM IST Poco X2: Confirmed specs Poco has been teasing its new smartphone for quite some time now. Poco X2 will feature a ‘Reality Flow’ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This would be one major highlight of the Poco X2 as only the Asus ROG Phone 2 offers this display. Poco X2 will also support 27W fast charging with a USB Type-C port. Poco X2’s teaser also suggests the phone will sport a Sony IMX 686 camera.





11:00AM IST Poco X2: Flipkart exclusive Poco X2 will be available exclusively via Flipkart in India. Flipkart already has a teaser page on the Poco X2 highlighting the phone’s key features. There is no word on the sale details of the Poco X2 as yet.





10:51AM IST Poco X2: New flagship killer? Poco F1 was the most affordable phone to offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset which was the fastest processor then. Similar expectations are on the Poco X2 which is so far confirmed to come with a 120Hz display, 27W fast charging and a quad camera setup. The smartphone will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor.



