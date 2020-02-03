Poco X2 with 120Hz display, liquid cooling launches in India tomorrow

tech

Poco X2 is set to launch in India tomorrow. The smartphone follows Poco F1 which launched almost one and a half years ago. Poco, now an independent brand, is already teasing the smartphone through its social media handles. Apart from details via official teasers, Poco X2 has already made it to numerous leaks. Let’s take a closer look.

Price and availability

Poco X2 will be priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB and 64GB variant. The smartphone is likely to be available in multiple RAM and storage configurations with 6GB model being the base variant. Already, Flipkart is confirmed to be the official e-commerce partner for the Poco X2 India launch.

What’s “Smooth AF”?

You may have noticed a “Smooth AF” moniker in the Poco X2 teasers. The marketing term probably refers to the 120Hz refresh rate on the smartphone. It is worth noting that 120Hz is available in a handful of phones right now. Poco X2 could be the cheapest phone in the market to offer such a high display refresh rate.

Camera

Poco X2 will sport a quad-rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will use the newer Sony IMX686 sensor. On the front, it will come with dual punch-hole cameras. Ahead of the official launch, Poco has already released some camera samples showcasing the phone’s capabilities in different light conditions.

Performance

According to reports, Poco X2 will come with an octa-core chip. It is worth noting that Poco F1 came with Snapdragon 845 chip, the flagship chip from Qualcomm for 2018. Another performance booster is going to be 27W fast charging support. Other confirmed performance-focused features USB Type-C port and liquid cooling under the hood. The phone is likely to come with Android 10 as well.