Poco X2 is coming to India next month; here are key things to know about Poco’s comeback

tech

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:10 IST

Poco on Monday dropped a major announcement – it will launch a new smartphone in India on February 4. Called Poco X2, it will be Poco’s first smartphone after almost one and half years. Let’s take a look at the top five things to know about Poco’s comeback in the Indian smartphone market.

Poco is now an independent brand

Poco debuted in August 2018 as sub-brand of Xiaomi. Last week, Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain announced Poco will operate as an independent brand. While it will leverage Xiaomi’s ecosystem, it will aim to become a standalone brand, on the lines of how Realme, Oppo and other brands of BBK Group have evolved over the years.

“Essentially, Poco will be paying for whatever services Xiaomi renders. How much it will render will be dependent on what’s the scale of the company, right. For example, it does not make sense that if you are selling let’s say 100 phones versus thousand phones, to have the same amount of resources allocated. So, all the all this will be dependent on how exactly Poco will grow,” Poco India General Manager C Manmohan said in an interview last week.

Poco has only one phone so far

Since its August 2018 debut, Poco has launched only one phone so far – Poco F1. The smartphone is still selling online and has received multiple updates including the latest MIUI 11. At the time of its launch, Poco was one of the cheapest smartphones to offer that year’s flagship Qualcomm chip. Aimed at power users, Poco F1 came with full HD display, liquid cooling, 4,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

An Xperience that will make you go, "Bruh, it's #SmoothAF". #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020.



Want to know if your smartphone is Smooth AF? Visit now: https://t.co/LQqSvTpgLz pic.twitter.com/BB5RFQ8lVO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2020

It’s now led by C Manmohan

Poco is widely believed to be brainchild of Jai Mani who left the company in July last year. The independent Poco is now led by C Manmohan, who has previously held multiple roles in Xiaomi. Yash Garg, Product PR at Xiaomi, is also going to join the new division.

An open letter to all #POCO fans!



Thanks for making it possible. #POCOIsHere and we're ready for an action-packed season 2. Are you? pic.twitter.com/vYOQ8HZj8v — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

Poco X2 has already leaked

Poco’s official announcement on the Poco X2 launch came with a teaser where it sort of confirmed some of the features such as a high-end Qualcomm processor, liquid cooling, and a better camera sensor. The teaser also focused on offering higher screen refresh rate than the usual 60Hz. It is worth noting very few brands such as Realme (Realme X2 Pro) and Google (Pixel 4) offer 90Hz display. It’s likely the phone will come with a 120Hz display.

Poco X2 was recently spotted online with an octa-core Qualcomm SoC, Android 10 out-of-the-box and 8GB of RAM.