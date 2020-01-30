e-paper
Poco X2 latest teaser confirms 27W fast charging support

Poco X2 latest teaser confirms 27W fast charging support

Poco X2’s launch is only a few days away and the smartphone has now been confirmed to support 27W fast charging. Here’s everything else we know about the Poco X2.

tech Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:16 IST
Hindustan Times
Poco X2 looks quite like a rebranded Redmi K30.(Tip-off)
         

Poco is going to make a comeback in India next week with the Poco X2 smartphone. Poco has been teasing the Poco X2 revealing key features of the phone. The company has now confirmed the Poco X2 will support fast charging.

Poco X2 will come with support for 27W fast charging with a USB Type-C port. The same has been teased on the Poco X2’s teaser page on Flipkart. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate on its display which would be the first in India. The teaser also reveals the Poco X2 will house a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature slowly being erased by smartphone brands.

 

Only this much has been official for the Poco X2 so far but the phone has been leaked multiple times. The biggest speculation is that the Poco X2 will be rebranded version of Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 which is available in India. This is possibly true going by the latest leak which revealed its design, specifications and India price as well.

Poco X2 looks exactly like the Redmi K30 except for the change in logo. The smartphone is seen with similar design features like the rear camera setup with the aluminum circle and the punch-hole display. Poco X2 is also seen in the same blue colour as the Redmi K30.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor on a quad-camera setup. The base model of Poco X2 will most likely offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage and this variant will cost Rs 18,999 in India.

tech