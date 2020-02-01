Poco X2 latest teaser confirms it is a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K30

tech

Poco’s comeback is happening next week with the launch of a new smartphone, Poco X2. The company has been teasing its new launch revealing some details about the phone. Poco has now teased the design of the Poco X2 and the phone looks quite like Xiaomi’s Redmi K30.

Poco hasn’t shown off the full design of the Poco X2 but even just the few glimpses of the device confirm what has been rumoured so far. Poco X2 is seen sporting the same lavender colour along with the metallic finish as the Redmi K30. The teaser video of Poco X2 ends with a silhouette of the phone which slightly highlights the ring around the rear cameras of the Redmi K30.

The latest Poco X2 teaser confirms what has been rumoured and leaked so far. There have been reports suggesting the Poco X2 will be a rebranded version of Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 which launched in China last December. What the company has so far confirmed about the Poco X2 is that it will support 27W fast charging with a USB Type-C port. The smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco X2’s highlight will undoubtedly be its display which will boast a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also support ‘Liquid Cooling’ for a better gaming experience. The same feature was introduced on the Poco F1 as well. Poco X2 is scheduled to launch in India on February 4. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart.