Poco X2 launch in India today: Livestream details, expected price, specs and more

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 08:39 IST

The day is finally here when Poco, the smartphone maker that rose to fame with Poco F1 back in 2018, will launch its second smartphone in India, the Poco X2. The company started teasing the smartphone shortly after its announcement as an independent brand in the country.

This smartphone was already in rumours since months but several recent teasers indicate features that will be onboard. And of course, the leaks and rumours have also been flowing continuously. So, before the launch takes place and Poco India head, C Manmohan tells us about the X2 in detail along with the price, here are all the details on how you can watch the livestream of the launch. We have also compiled everything about the Poco X2 that is available on the internet right now. So, read on…

Where and when to watch Poco X2 launch livestream

Poco X2 is scheduled to launch today in an event that will begin at 12PM IST. You can watch the live stream of the launch event on both YouTube and Facebook from the Poco India channel. You can also follow the Twitter handle of Poco India for regular updates.

Expected Poco X2 price

This is the real deal isn’t it. The price is what makes a smartphone a hit or a miss in a market like India. But at least we can expect a pocket friendly cost for the Poco X2 this time. Why? Because Poco is likely to carry forward the tradition it started with the Poco F1 in 2018. The smartphone with Snapdragon 845, which was the flagship processor of the year, launched at Rs 20,999, which came a huge blow to other OEMs in the market. However, the X2 may not be a flagship and could be priced along the same lines.

Rumours suggest the handset to be priced at Rs 18,999 for the base model with at least one more variant with more RAM and storage. Flipkart is the exclusive e-commerce partner for the Poco X2.

Expected Poco X2 display, processor, RAM and other specifications

Poco India has already been teasing the smartphone since quite some time. From what we can gather from all those tweets, the X2 will feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate. This is not new as the Asus ROG Phone II also has it. However, at the expected price, this could be the most affordable with the given tech.

The internet also suggests that there could be a quad-rear camera setup with one of them being a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. There may also be two cameras at the front inside the cut-out of the screen. For what’s worth, Poco has already teased the camera capabilities of the Poco X2 by posting some samples on social media.

As for the performance, although the teaser website states the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, it is still not for sure if it could be the top of the line Snapdragon 865 or a different version. However, there could be a 6GB and an 8GB RAM variant. What has been confirmed here is that the smartphone will have liquid cooling tech so the device won’t heat up while gaming for long sessions.

Lastly, for the battery of the Poco X2, the website confirms that there is ‘Turbo fast charging’ on board. Since Flipkart is the exclusive e-commerce partner for the Poco X2, it is also teasing some features of the smartphone. And the latest confirmation coming from Flipkart’s page is the support for 27W fast charging.

Of course, there’s a lot that needs to be revealed but given that some key features are confirmed along side the design of the handset, which was reported by the Hindustan Times tech a few days ago, it definitely looks like a bang for the buck.