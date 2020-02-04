Poco X2 launched in India: Check price, full specifications, and features

tech

Feb 04, 2020

Poco has launched the Poco X2 in India. Priced at Rs 15,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, the Poco X2 will be available in India exclusively via Flipkart starting February 11.

In addition to the 6GB RAM + 64GB memory variant, the Poco X2, which is the successor to the Poco F1 that was launched back in 2018, will be available in two other memory variants. This includes a 6GB RAM and 128GB variant, which costs Rs 16,999, and an 8GB RAM and 256GB variant, which is priced at Rs 19,999, in India.

As a part of the launch offer, Poco India is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all transactions made via ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. This brings down the effective price of the 64GB memory variant to Rs 14,999. Similarly, the 128GB memory variant of the Poco X2 will cost Rs 15,999, while 256GB storage space variant will cost Rs 18,999 for ICICI Bank card holders.

Poco X2 full specifications

The Poco X2 comes with a bigger 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080P pixels. It comes with a RealityFlow 120Hz engine, which makes it the cheapest smartphone with a 120Hz display. The Poco F1,in comparison, featured a slightly smaller 6.18-inch display.

The Poco X2 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs on Android 10.

The newly launched Poco X2 also gets an upgrade in terms of the camera. While the Poco F1 featured a single camera on the front and dual camera setup at the back. The Poco X2 comes with a dual punch-hole front camera setup, featuring 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

At the back the smartphone there is a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Poco X2 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and it is backed by a 4500mAh battery that features support for 27W fast charging technology.

As far as the colours are concerned, the Poco X2 is available in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red.