Poco X2 Phoenix Red variant to go on sale on Flipkart on March 3: Check out all offers here

tech

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:04 IST

Poco, earlier this month, launched the Poco X2 in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999. Now, the company has announced that the Phoenix Red colour variant of the Poco X2 will go on sale via Flipkart at 12PM starting March 3.

As a part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all transactions made via the ICICI Bank credit cards. This offer will also be available on EMI transactions made via ICICI bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering 5% unlimited cashback on purchases made via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5% off on purchases made via the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. Additionally, the Poco X2 is also available on a no-cost EMI option for Rs 1,417 per month.

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all transactions made via the ICICI Bank credit cards. ( Poco )

Poco X2 specs

The Poco X2 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs on Android 10.

In terms of the camera, the Poco X2 comes with a dual punch-hole front camera, which consists of a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the back, the Poco X2 gets a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The newly launched smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery and it features support for 27W fast charging technology.