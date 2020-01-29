e-paper
Home / Tech / Here’s the Poco X2 in full glory: Price in India, 64MP camera and more revealed

Here’s the Poco X2 in full glory: Price in India, 64MP camera and more revealed

Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4. Here’s how much the new Poco phone will be priced in India. Check more exclusive information on key specifications.

tech Updated: Jan 29, 2020 20:27 IST
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
This is the mega leak on Poco X2(Tip-off)
         

Poco X2 is coming to India on February 4. Ahead of the official release, we’ve got a tip-off on its pricing, key specifications, and even the first look at its back panel.

Poco X2 will come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz ‘RealityFlow Display’. It will come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera. The phone will come with as many as four cameras on the back. According to the tip-off, the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be priced at Rs 18,999.

From the design point of view, Poco X2 will come with dual punch-hole cameras on the front. Seen in a Blue-like colour variant, Poco X2 has a vertical camera panel at the back with a circular patch around it. Side panels also gel with the colour scheme of the phone. If you look closely, the phone has USB Type-C, speaker grille, and 3.5mm headphone jack at the base.

Poco X2 key details leaked ( Tip-Off )

If the tip is to be believed, Poco X2 indeed looks very similar to Xiaomi Redmi K30 which launched in China recently. Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch 20:9 full HD+ 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone has four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor (IMX686, 1/1.7-inch, f/1.89, 1.6um), 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel portrait camera, and 5-megapixel macro camera. It comes with a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras.

Redmi K30 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built in storage. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

