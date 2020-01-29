Here’s the Poco X2 in full glory: Price in India, 64MP camera and more revealed

tech

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 20:27 IST

Poco X2 is coming to India on February 4. Ahead of the official release, we’ve got a tip-off on its pricing, key specifications, and even the first look at its back panel.

Poco X2 will come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz ‘RealityFlow Display’. It will come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera. The phone will come with as many as four cameras on the back. According to the tip-off, the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be priced at Rs 18,999.

From the design point of view, Poco X2 will come with dual punch-hole cameras on the front. Seen in a Blue-like colour variant, Poco X2 has a vertical camera panel at the back with a circular patch around it. Side panels also gel with the colour scheme of the phone. If you look closely, the phone has USB Type-C, speaker grille, and 3.5mm headphone jack at the base.

Poco X2 key details leaked ( Tip-Off )

If the tip is to be believed, Poco X2 indeed looks very similar to Xiaomi Redmi K30 which launched in China recently. Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch 20:9 full HD+ 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone has four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor (IMX686, 1/1.7-inch, f/1.89, 1.6um), 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel portrait camera, and 5-megapixel macro camera. It comes with a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras.

Redmi K30 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built in storage. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.