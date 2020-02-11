Poco X2 to go on sale in India today: Check out price, specs and features

tech

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:38 IST

Poco X2 made its way to India last week. Now nearly a week later, the Poco X2 is going on sale in the country via Flipkart.

The phone is already listed on Flipkart. However, customers cannot pre-book or buy it just yet. Instead, customers who are interested in buying the newly launched smartphone can click on the ‘Notify Me’ on the Poco X2 page. On doing so, they will be notified when the smartphone goes on sale today.

Talking about the price, Poco X2 is available in India in three variants. While the base variant of the phone that features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space is priced at Rs 15,999, the top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 18,999. There is a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone which costs Rs 16,999.

Coming to the launch offers, Flipkart has a bunch of interesting offers listed for the interested buyers. ICICI bank credit card owners will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the device. Other than that, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card owners will get a 5% cashback while the Axis Bank Buzz credit card owners will get 5% extra off on the purchase of the smartphone. Interested buyers can also buy the phone using no-cost EMI option for Rs 1,334 a month using Flipkart Axis Bank cards.

Poco X2 specs

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco X2 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display with a resolution of 2340x1080P pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The newly launched smartphone runs on Android 10.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Poco X2 comes with a dual punch-hole front camera setup consisting of 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the back, the Poco X2 has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Poco X2 is backed by a 4500mAh battery and it features support for 27W fast charging technology. In terms of the colours, the Poco X2 is available in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red.